County reminds people to be cautious around rivers and streams during spring runoff
The spring mud season is well underway, and as the snowpack melts and approaches peak runoff, Summit County officials are warning residents and visitors to be mindful of rising rivers.
Stream flows are likely to be especially high during extended periods of warm, sunny weather and during prolonged rain events, according to the release. Flows in some stretches are also influenced by the release of water from dams. Summit County’s rivers and streams typically experience peak flows during late May through mid-June.
In addition to avoiding areas with fast-moving water, the county’s safety guidelines caution people not to attempt to cross a flowing stream or camp near rivers and streams. For a complete list of guidelines, read the news release on the county’ website.
