Court dismisses lawsuit against Summit High School principal

Summit County courts dismissed a lawsuit against Summit High School Principal Tim Ridder this week.

On June 9, Silverthorne resident Michael Hornback filed a lawsuit against Ridder seeking $250,000 in damages, saying that the school was teaching false and misleading curriculum to students related to critical race theory and claiming the teachings are “discriminatory, slanderous and are an indoctrination of young people to stereotype white people … as oppressors of non-white people.”

In the lawsuit, Hornback pointed specifically to Jason Reynolds and Ibram Kendi’s book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” which he alleged was secretly being taught by a teacher at the school. He asked the court to ban the book and teacher from ever entering Summit County again.

In a subsequent email to the Summit Daily News, Hornback said he’d be willing to settle the matter if Ridder agreed to sign a document apologizing to him and all other white people, admit his guilt in allowing the “secret book” to be taught and hand over a suitcase filled with $1 million in cash.

Judge Karen Romeo dismissed the case Monday, July 19, according to Judicial Assistant Eileen Myers.