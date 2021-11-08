Death of Texas woman in July ruled a suicide
Lezlie Culver, a Texas woman who went missing in Breckenridge in July and was later discovered deceased, died by suicide, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Amber Flenniken.
On the night of July 10, Culver, 58, went missing on Breckenridge’s Main Street, and her body was discovered nearby on High Street on July 14.
