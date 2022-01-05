Denver man indicted following fatal fentanyl overdose in 2020
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Silverthorne Police arrested Denver resident Devin James DeVito on charges of criminally negligent homicide as well as the sale and distribution of Schedules 1 and 2 narcotics.
DeVito is allegedly connected to the death of Silverthorne resident Madelyn Ridenhour, who died as a result of a fentanyl overdose in February 2020, according to a news release from the department.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.