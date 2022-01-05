Denver man indicted following fatal fentanyl overdose in 2020

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Silverthorne Police arrested Denver resident Devin James DeVito on charges of criminally negligent homicide as well as the sale and distribution of Schedules 1 and 2 narcotics.

DeVito is allegedly connected to the death of Silverthorne resident Madelyn Ridenhour, who died as a result of a fentanyl overdose in February 2020, according to a news release from the department.