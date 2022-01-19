Details emerge about Park County crash that killed Breckenridge 3-year-old

Juan Huante-Juarez, of El Paso County, was recently arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse causing death, two counts of first-degree assault, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, two counts of child abuse, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment and multiple traffic charges related to a fatal car crash Nov. 9, 2021, near Alma.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy photo

A man connected to the fatal car crash that occurred Nov. 9 near Hoosier Pass was recently arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, child abuse causing death, two counts of first-degree assault and vehicular homicide.

Earlier this month, 37-year-old Juan Huante-Juarez was arrested in El Paso County in connection with the crash that killed Breckenridge 3-year-old Elli Goodman. Goodman died Nov. 16 at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora after suffering severe injuries.

In addition to these charges, Huante-Juarez faces charges of child abuse, third-degree assault and reckless endangerment in addition to multiple traffic-related charges.

Colorado State Patrol trooper Josh Lewis, who is a spokesperson for the state law enforcement agency, said cases that involve such serious charges require extensive investigating before any arrests can be made. Lewis said it takes time to complete mechanical inspections or get toxicology results back, which is why two months had passed since the collision and when an arrest was made.

“Generally speaking, when a serious injury or a fatal crash occurs that results in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges, we essentially do the most thorough investigation as possible that will also take a considerable amount of time to make sure we have all possible scenarios and bases covered,” Lewis said.

The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 on Colorado Highway 9 near Alma. According to the Colorado State Patrol’s traffic crash report, Huante-Juarez was driving a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado when he crossed into the northbound lane near mile marker 72.

The report said Huante-Juarez collided with a silver 2014 Honda Pilot. Breckenridge resident Michelle Goodman was traveling north with her daughter Elli and her two other children: 10-month-old Talia and 5-year-old Ezra.

According to the report, the head-on collision resulted in not only Elli’s death but other injuries, too. Michelle Goodman was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood via Flight for Life. Ezra suffered moderate injuries, and Elli suffered life-threatening injuries. The children were flown to separate Children’s Hospital locations via Flight for Life, according to the incident report. Talia was not injured.

According to the report, Huante-Juarez suffered serious injuries and his passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco via ambulance.

The State Patrol’s traffic crash report said the collision occurred on a straight, unlit road on a hill crest. The report said the Silverado passed numerous southbound vehicles before it collided head-on with the Honda Pilot. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved in the crash.

Lewis said that when traveling during the night, drivers should take extra precautions.

“Regardless of what kind of roadway it is, the best advice we can give is to not drive beyond your headlights, to understand what’s in front of you,” Lewis said. “Be aware that if it’s unlit, the road may curve, or pay particular attention to roadway markings and signage as to what’s coming up ahead of you, and understand that just because the speed limit says something doesn’t mean you necessarily have to go the speed limit — especially if you’re uncomfortable or unfamiliar with the roadway.”

The Silverado rotated counterclockwise and came to a final rest on its wheels in the northbound lane facing southwest. The Honda Pilot rotated counter-clockwise and came to rest on its wheels on the northbound shoulder facing northeast.

According to previous Summit Daily News reporting, Michelle Goodman was driving her three children from Colorado Springs to meet their father, Matt Gales, at their new home in Breckenridge. Family friend Stephanie Strauss said the family had moved from Orlando, Florida. Gales began working for Strauss about a month before the crash at her business, All Flooring Design.

Strauss said both parents were with Elli when she died. The family traveled to Florida for Elli’s funeral, and Strauss said they’d likely remain there until Michelle makes a full recovery.

Strauss has set up a GoFundMe page called Gales Goodman Family Support to help the family with funeral and medical expenses, including a special flight for Michelle Goodman to get to Florida that Strauss said would likely cost about $18,000. As of Jan. 19, the fund has raised $54,603 of its $60,000 goal.

There is not yet a court date set for Huante-Juarez.