Dillon police sergeant Tina White honored for line-of-duty injury
February 8, 2018
Dillon police sergeant Tina White has been awarded with a Law Enforcement Purple Heart award from the American Police Hall of Fame in recognition of a serious injury she suffered in the line of duty last year.
On Oct. 15, sergeant White and a fellow Dillon police officer responded to a report of a suspicious man who was lying down in the middle of the street. He turned out to be under the influence of multiple drugs, police said, and he became agitated when approached by the officers.
While sergeant White was attempting to place the man in protective custody, he pushed her to the ground and broke her humerus just below the shoulder. The injury required surgery to install a metal plate and 11 screws in White's arm, and she is expected to require several more months of physical therapy before being able to return to full duty.
"Sergeant White has over 25 years of experience as a law enforcement officer in Colorado," police chief Mark Heminghous wrote in his recommendation for the award. "As a supervisor, she has taken on numerous roles, including being a mentor to several of the younger officers in our department and in many of our surrounding law enforcement agencies. Her extended absence from our law enforcement community will be noticed by so many officers and citizens."
Heminghous presented White with the award during a Feb. 6 Dillon Town Council meeting.
