Dillon resident charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct after alleged altercation at Clint’s Bakery & Coffee House

On Nov. 8, 2021, a manager at Clint's Bakery & Coffee House — pictured here Friday, Feb. 4 — was allegedly assaulted by a customer after the customer got into an argument with another employee. The customer was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

On Nov. 8, a manager at Clint’s Bakery & Coffee House was allegedly assaulted by a customer after the customer got into an argument with another employee.

According to a Breckenridge Police Department report, the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. at the bakery. The report states that Dillon resident Stephen Wahl had overheard Clint’s Bakery employee Kyle Peel talking about him and got upset. The report states that Peel and Wahl previously worked together at Green Dragon Cannabis Co.

The two got into an argument, but Wahl eventually walked away and headed upstairs to the second level of the bakery, where he reportedly got into another verbal argument with manager Kelley Wren.

After ordering a sandwich, the report stated that Wahl told Wren that she had an employee who was bad-mouthing a customer. Later, he came back and began yelling at her and called her a sexist slur, according to the report. As he walked out of the restaurant, he allegedly threw something at the door and spit on the floor.

The report stated that Wren followed him out to get his license plate number. Wahl then spit on her, according to the report. In response, Wren slapped him. Wahl then allegedly punched her in the face twice then kneed her in the stomach and in the chin.

The report stated that a group of individuals came outside and stopped Wahl, one of whom was his father who was in a car outside the shop waiting to pick him up from the bakery. The two quickly drove off.

The report stated that there were noticeable marks on Wren’s face consistent with her statement and with witness accounts of the incident. She initially declined medical attention but eventually told Breckenridge officers that her stomach began to hurt, so the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District was called to evaluate her.

According to the report, Stephen’s father, Thomas Wahl, said his son has had altercations in the past but that this is the first time he’s aware of his son physically attacking someone.

The report stated that when officers arrived at Stephen Wahl’s home later that day, he said he wanted “to be as compliant as possible.” In the report, when officers asked him what had happened, he said he tried to get Wren off him after she hit him. He also repeatedly said he didn’t remember striking her but that he used his arms and knees to push her away. He also noted that “things got blurry.”

“I’m not saying what I did was 100% right here, you know,” Stephen Wahl said in the report.

The report stated that there were noticeable marks on Stephen Wahl’s face consistent with Wren’s slap.

According to the report, Stephen Wahl wasn’t arrested because he wasn’t deemed a danger to society. He was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct and initially had a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 12, which was postponed to Feb. 23.

Officers told Stephen Wahl he was not allowed back at the bakery and left him with the number of the county’s Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team.

Wren said that since the altercation in November, she’s been trying to come to terms with what happened.

“Honestly, not much has happened (since November) except me feeling pretty defeated about the whole thing and trying to work through my own mental health and hoping that he just won’t come into Clint’s again,” Wren said.

Stephen Wahl and his attorney declined to comment before deadline.