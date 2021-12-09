Dillon Valley family expected to make full recovery after carbon-monoxide exposure

After a Dillon Valley family experienced carbon-monoxide poisoning due to a faulty furnace, Summit Fire & EMS wants to remind the community about the importance of CO detectors.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced by combustion, and it can be deadly because it blocks the oxygen-carrying receptors in red blood cells. Carbon-monoxide detectors are required by Colorado law in all rental properties.

Early Tuesday, Dec. 7, Summit Fire’s fire and medical crews, assisted by local law-enforcement officers, were called to a Dillon Valley residence to respond to an unconscious child. Other family members in the home complained of headache, fatigue, nausea, dizziness and confusion, which are all symptoms of carbon-monoxide poisoning.

Four residents drove to St. Anthony Summit Hospital while Summit Fire medics transported the other three. Summit Fire officials said everyone was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Summit Fire advises residents to test their detectors monthly. They can be purchased for as little as $15 at local hardware and general merchandise stores. Summit Fire will also provide free carbon-monoxide and smoke detectors to any resident in its district who cannot afford one.