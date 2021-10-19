Driver killed in Oct. 14 crash on I-70 identified
The driver killed in a crash on Interstate 70 east of Silverthorne on Thursday, Oct. 14, has been identified as 64-year-old John Burdick of Montrose, according to Summit County Coroner Regan Wood.
At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Burdick crashed into the back of a semitrailer while going eastbound on I-70 west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wood said the manner and cause of death are still pending autopsy results.
