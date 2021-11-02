Early results show strong support for Summit Fire & EMS tax increase

A Summit Fire & EMS Type 6 wildland fire engine is pictured June 2. Voters in the Summit Fire & EMS Fire Protection District are voting on whether or not to approve a tax increase to support the organizations efforts.

Sawyer D'Argonne/sdargonne@summitdaily.com

Early results are showing relatively strong voter support in favor of ballot Issue 6A, a tax increase meant to support ever-expanding operations at Summit Fire & EMS.

Residents in Dillon, Frisco, Silverthorne, Copper Mountain, Keystone and the rest of the Summit Fire & EMS Fire Protection District had an extra item on their ballot this year: a measure that would increase the district’s existing property tax by 4 mills, from 9 to 13 mills. The district expects the proposed change would bring in an additional $4.5 million in tax revenue next year.

According to early returns of nearly 4,200 ballots cast on the issue, 2,431 voted in support of the measure, over 58%, compared to 1,760 opposed.

The Summit Fire & EMS Board of Directors added the measure to this year’s ballot in part due to the looming sunset of the Safety First tax, a ballot issue approved by Summit County voters in 2014 that provided funds for the former Summit County Ambulance Service. That tax revenue has been funneled toward Summit Fire operations since it absorbed the ambulance service in 2019, but it will expire at the end of next year, resulting in an expected revenue shortfall of $2.3 million in 2023.

For district residents, the tax increase would mean an additional $28.80 in property tax for every $100,000 in assessed value on their homes. For example, a homeowner with a property valued at $250,000 would see a tax increase from $162 to $234, a $72 difference. For a property valued at $500,000, the tax would increase from $324 to $468 for a difference of $144.

If passed, the new tax revenue would help to cover the costs of expanded ambulance services for the district moving forward and free up funds that the organization has promised to use on increased wildfire preparedness and mitigation efforts and to create a more robust presence on the north end of the county, including the eventual installation of a small response station in Silverthorne.