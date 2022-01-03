FBI warns Colorado residents about recent phone scam
The FBI Denver Division is warning residents in Colorado about a phone scam in which callers are posing as law enforcement officials who claim the person they have called has outstanding warrants or fines, according to a news release.
The callers are using “spoofed” law enforcement phone numbers along with the names, positions and addresses of local officers to persuade potential victims, who are largely women, according to the release.
Those who receive a call from an unknown number should be suspicious of the following:
- Calls stating an individual has fines for outstanding warrants
- Calls stating the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty
- Calls stating an individual has been placed under a “gag order” and is not allowed to speak with anyone else regarding the matter.
- Calls demanding you remain on the line until the “bond” is paid.
- Requests for monetary gift cards bank deposits and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time
- Requests for videos or pictures of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time
If you believe you have been a victim of this scam or other fraud activity, call 303-629-7171 or file a complaint with the FBI at IC3.gov.
