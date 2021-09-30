Fire danger decreases to moderate

The fire danger in Summit County will decrease from high to moderate on Friday, Oct. 1, after several days of rain, low temperatures and even some snow at higher elevations.

Despite the decrease in danger, fire officials noted that caution is still required.

“While we are at moderate, our grasses and timber can still ignite,” Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jay T. Nelson wrote in an email announcing the change. “Grasses are beginning to cure and seed for the season and can easily ignite even at moderate.”

For those planning to have an outdoor fire, Nelson said to ensure the fire is fully extinguished prior to leaving the fire ring.