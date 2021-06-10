Fire danger elevated to ‘very high’
The fire danger level in Summit County has been upgraded from low to very high, according to the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.
Live fuel moisture levels in the county are very low, and the weather forecast calls for rising temperatures into the weekend. Relative humidity levels also are expected to remain low throughout the weekend and into early next week, which will cause moisture levels for both grass and timber fuel types to continue to decrease, according to the fire district.
