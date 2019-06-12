Fire danger increased to moderate across Summit County

The county's fire danger meter has been raised from low to moderate.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The wildfire danger for Summit County has been raised from low to moderate effective June 13.

According to Summit Fire & EMS, the department’s timber fuel model has entered the moderate range, while the grass fuel model remains at low. As a precaution, the department has decided to upgrade the danger level to moderate until the monsoon season kicks in with longer-term rainstorms.

During this time last year, the county had a very high wildfire danger level, and the wildfire forecast is below average for this time of year, according to the department.