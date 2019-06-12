Fire danger increased to moderate across Summit County
Summit Daily staff report
The wildfire danger for Summit County has been raised from low to moderate effective June 13.
According to Summit Fire & EMS, the department’s timber fuel model has entered the moderate range, while the grass fuel model remains at low. As a precaution, the department has decided to upgrade the danger level to moderate until the monsoon season kicks in with longer-term rainstorms.
During this time last year, the county had a very high wildfire danger level, and the wildfire forecast is below average for this time of year, according to the department.
