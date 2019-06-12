 Fire danger increased to moderate across Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Fire danger increased to moderate across Summit County

Crime | June 12, 2019

Summit Daily staff report
news@summitdaily.com
The county's fire danger meter has been raised from low to moderate.
Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The wildfire danger for Summit County has been raised from low to moderate effective June 13.

According to Summit Fire & EMS, the department’s timber fuel model has entered the moderate range, while the grass fuel model remains at low. As a precaution, the department has decided to upgrade the danger level to moderate until the monsoon season kicks in with longer-term rainstorms.

During this time last year, the county had a very high wildfire danger level, and the wildfire forecast is below average for this time of year, according to the department.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Crime
See more