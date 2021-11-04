Fire district asks residents to check smoke detectors while setting clocks back

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, and the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District is asking community members to take the opportunity to make sure their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order as they go around their homes to turn back their clocks.

The fire department is encouraging residents to change the batteries in their detectors and check them immediately afterward to ensure they’re operating properly. The department is also urging community members to look around their homes for other safety and security devices that rely on batteries. More than 70% of safety devices that fail are due to a dead or missing battery, according to the district.

The fire department says it’s also a good opportunity to perform a home safety check ahead of winter to make sure heating devices are clean and operating smoothly, flammable materials aren’t stored near heat sources or an open flame, walkways are clear of all hazards and toxic substances are inaccessible to children.