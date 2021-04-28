Fire districts expand Community Connect platform to businesses

Summit County’s fire districts have launched a new system for businesses to share vital information with first responders in case of an emergency, according to a joint news release from Summit Fire & EMS and the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.

Based on the success of the Community Connect voluntary database for homeowners in the county, the districts are now opening the platform up to businesses and commercial property owners. The fire services are encouraging all owners to fill out a profile for their properties, which will be available to firefighters and emergency medical workers responding to 911 calls, alarm notifications and other potential emergencies.

The secure website allows property owners to provide after-hours contact numbers, information about fire alarms and sprinkler systems, the locations and types of hazardous materials on-site, utility shutoff locations, access codes and more.

“Having this kind of information available to our emergency responders can make a big difference in how quickly an emergency gets resolved,” Summit Fire Chief Travis Davis said in the release. “We’ve seen a very positive response to this voluntary program for residences and hope to build an emergency-response database of all of our businesses, as well.”

Business owners in the Summit Fire & EMS Fire Protection District can sign up at CommunityConnect.io/info/co-summit . The district covers Dillon, Frisco, Heeney, Keystone, Silverthorne, Copper Mountain, Summit Cove, Wildernest, Mesa Cortina and areas in between.

Business owners in the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District can sign up at CommunityConnect.io/info/co-breckenridge . The district covers areas south of Summit High School, including Breckenridge and Blue River.