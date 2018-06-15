Firefighters, law enforcement to host cookout BBQ Saturday in Frisco

The Summit County Sheriff's Office will join firefighters from Summit Fire and E.M.S and the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District for a BBQ cookout at Frisco Historic Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. alongside the Colorado BBQ Challege on Frisco Main Street.

All members of the public are welcome to join first responders as they cook up a storm after fighting the Buffalo Mountain Fire these past few days. The event is a great way for residents to meet, greet and show appreciation for the men and women who kept Mesa Cortina and Wildernest safe from Summit's largest wildfire in years.

"We'd love to see people come and break bread with us, and to give thanks to them for being so patient and supportive these past few days," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.