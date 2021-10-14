Firefighters reach 100% containment on Ptarmigan Fire

The Ptarmigan Fire has been 100% contained, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest is lifting the closure of the burned area and the trails leading into the area, according to a news release. Officials are urging community members heading into the area to remain cautious because there is additional risk of falling trees and rocks.

Firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the area over the next few weeks.

“We appreciate the close coordination among the many agencies and organizations involved in the Ptarmigan Fire response, particularly the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Fire & EMS,” Deputy Dillon District Ranger Chris Stewart said in the release. “We also appreciate the support and patience of the community.”

Officials plan to hold a community debriefing on the wildfire at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Silverthorne Town Hall, featuring representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, Summit Fire and the Sheriff’s Office.

Also Thursday, it was announced that the fire danger level in Summit County has been downgraded from moderate to low, according to Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jay Nelson.

Snow and lower temperatures in recent days have increased moisture in the timber fuel group in the area, resulting in the change, according to Nelson.