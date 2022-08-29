Firefighters to raise money for muscular dystrophy care and research

Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District is kicking off its annual Fill the Boot campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. From Sept. 1-6, firefighters will accept donations along Main Street in Breckenridge and in front of City Market in Breckenridge, as well as at the 316 North Main St. station.

All proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“Muscular dystrophy remains a serious disease that affects many today even while we are in a time when many other new diseases gain our daily focus,” Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating said in a statement. “At this time each year we ask our friends, residents and guests to support our fundraising efforts to support continued research to help find a cure for this disease.”