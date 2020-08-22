Firefighters work to contain Kootchie Kootchie Fire southwest of Alma

ALMA — An evacuation order for Kootchie Kootchie Road southwest of Alma has been downgraded to a pre-evacuation order as crews work to contain a wildfire that broke out during the afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 22.

The evacuation order went out at 2:45 p.m. and was changed to a pre-evacuation order at 3:08 p.m. No new growth has been reported as of Saturday evening, though crews were still on hand to monitor the fire and mop up hot spots as of 6:30 p.m. Park County public information officer Cindy Gharst said crews were expected to be monitoring the site throughout the night.

Crews have established a line around the fire, which burned 0.34 acres in an area near Park County Road 1 and County Road 12, Gharst said.

“It’s been pretty well managed at this time,” Gharst said.

Those looking for the latest information on the fire and evacuation orders can call 719-836-4200 or visit the Park County website at ParkCo.us.