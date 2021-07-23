Flash flooding closes portion of Tenmile recpath and Dillon dump

A mudslide covers the Tenmile Recpath at mile marker 198 on Friday afternoon. The incident followed heavy rain in the area.

Photo from Summit County government

The Summit County Open Space and Trails Department has closed the recpath in Tenmile Canyon at mile marker 198 due to a mudslide caused by heavy rain, according to a news release from the county. Cleanup will not begin until the rain has stopped.

The Summit County Resource Allocation Park, known as SCRAP or the Dillon dump, will be closed Saturday, July 24, because of storm damage. The facility is expected to reopen for business Monday, July 26, according to the release.

Summit County remains under a flash flood watch until 9 p.m. Friday. Read more about the forecast and how to stay safe here.