Forest Service pile burning planned for this week

The U.S. Forest Service’s fire management personnel are planning pile burning operations this week and will be on scene during the day to monitor smoke impacts and fuel consumption.

Burning is expected to begin Tuesday, Dec. 7, and continue through Friday, Dec. 10, in the areas of Keystone Gulch, Miners Creek in Frisco and in Breckenridge.

Ignitions are expected to begin around 10 a.m., and smoke and flames are likely to be visible throughout Summit County and from Interstate 70. Because conditions are favorable, the piles will be left to burn and smolder unattended overnight.