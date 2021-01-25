Forest Service plans pile-burning operations this week

The U.S. Forest Service again will be conducting pile-burning operations in Summit County this week.

Fire management personnel with the Forest Service will be burning piles throughout the week, likely on Wednesday and Thursday, depending on weather. The burns will take place at Keystone Gulch and off Tiger Road in Breckenridge.

Daily notifications will be sent to residents in the area once operations are confirmed, generally on the night before or morning of the burn. The operations are expected to begin at 10 a.m. on burn days.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9 and surrounding towns in the area. Community members are being asked not to call 911 to report smoke sightings from the burn locations.

Recent snow and colder temperatures have created favorable conditions for pile burning, according to the Forest Service. Piles will be allowed to burn and smolder unattended overnight. Fire management personnel will be on scene during the day to monitor smoke impacts and fuel consumption. Monitoring will continue for a few days after the burns to ensure the piles are out.