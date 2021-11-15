Forest Service to conduct pile burning operations at Keystone Gulch this week
The U.S. Forest Service could begin pile burning operations this week in the Keystone Gulch area.
According to the Forest Service, conditions are favorable, and fire management personnel are likely to conduct pile burning between Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 19. Ignitions are expected to begin around 10 a.m., and smoke and flames may be visible from around the county.
The piles will be allowed to burn and smolder unattended overnight, though personnel will be on scene during the day to monitor smoke impacts and fuel consumption.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.