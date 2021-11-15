Forest Service to conduct pile burning operations at Keystone Gulch this week

The U.S. Forest Service could begin pile burning operations this week in the Keystone Gulch area.

According to the Forest Service, conditions are favorable, and fire management personnel are likely to conduct pile burning between Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 19. Ignitions are expected to begin around 10 a.m., and smoke and flames may be visible from around the county.

The piles will be allowed to burn and smolder unattended overnight, though personnel will be on scene during the day to monitor smoke impacts and fuel consumption.