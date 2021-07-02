Fourth of July DUI enforcement begins Friday

Law enforcement agencies around the state will have heightened DUI enforcement this weekend as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Fourth of July DUI enforcement period.

The period lasts from July 2-5 and could include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional officers on duty dedicated to stopping impaired drivers. A total of 94 participating agencies arrested 171 impaired drivers during last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period. More than 160 impaired drivers were arrested during CDOT’s most recent Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period last month.

“The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said in a news release. “Unfortunately, it is also one of the deadliest holidays for our communities each year. That’s why we’re asking you to make a plan. Before you consume alcohol or marijuana, have a sober ride set up or plan to stay in place. Your loved ones and fellow motorists are counting on you to make safe decisions.”