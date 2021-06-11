Frisco, Dillon and Silverthorne enact Stage 1 fire restrictions

The towns of Frisco, Dillon and Silverthorne enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday, June 11. The announcement comes after Summit County’s fire districts raised the fire danger to very high Thursday, when two small wildfires started in the Dillon area. A third small fire started and was quickly extinguished Friday in Silverthorne.

“Frisco, Dillon and Silverthorne are all located in the I-70 corridor where significant fire activity has been seen over the past 24 hours,” Frisco Mayor Hunter Mortensen said in a news release. “We believe that it is vital to the health and safety of our community that we take a conservative approach and act now before we see more wildfire activity.”

The restrictions ban open fires. Campfires are allowed within designated camping sites with permanent metal fire rings. Fires on private property must be permitted by Summit Fire & EMS.

The county has year-round fire restrictions that mirror the towns’ Stage 1 restrictions, including prohibitions on open fires.