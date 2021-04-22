Frisco man gets probation for assaulting roommate

Joshua Ramras was sentenced to four years of probation during a hearing at the Summit County Justice Center on Thursday, April 22.

Photo from Summit County Sheriffs Office

A Summit County judge sentenced Joshua Ramras to four years of probation during a hearing at the Summit County Justice Center on Thursday, April 22. Ramras pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge after a fight with his roommate in 2019.

On Oct.1 of that year, Frisco Police Department officers arrested Ramras after a fight left his roommate with knife wounds to the face and hand.

The confrontation began with a disagreement about the roommates’ living situation while the two were out to dinner, according to court documents. They returned home separately where the confrontation turned violent, and Ramras cut his roommate with a knife during the fight.

The victim was treated at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, as was Ramras, who also suffered a cut on the face and a swollen eye.

Ramras was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault causing bodily injury, a Class 4 felony, on Feb. 18 of this year. Ramras also pleaded guilty to violating his bail bond conditions for consuming alcohol while prohibited, a Class 6 felony, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Cava.

During the hearing Thursday, Ramras’ alcohol use was the primary topic of conversation. Cava said she had serious concerns about Ramras’ drinking, pointing to the violation of his bond conditions and that his competency to go through the judicial process was put in question due to mental health issues related to alcohol consumption. She said the case could warrant a sentence that included an intensive residential treatment program but that she’d like to see treatment of some sort either way.

“I think if he’s put on probation, then it should be a requirement,” Cava said. “For his own health, he needs to get it under control. … It was an argument between roommates, and I think Mr. Ramras took it to a level that was not appropriate. And it certainly is concerning in the sense that if he can kind of snap and do that to a roommate, the risk that he might pose to our community should he remain in Summit County and continue to drink.”

Ramras’ attorney, Dana Christiansen, agreed that alcohol use was the primary concern in the case. Though, he said Ramras was doing much better aside from the bond violation. Ramras also said that he understood the importance of his ongoing sobriety and was working to become a better community member.

“When I was first taken into jail and having a really difficult time communicating with everybody, my brain was not functioning properly at that point in time,” Ramras said. ”… Deep down, that’s not who I am; that’s not who I want to become. I’m trying to be a very good, contributing member to society.”

Ultimately, Judge Karen Romeo said that the case didn’t warrant incarceration given Ramras’ limited criminal history and the fact that he has shown an amenability to taking on treatment.

She sentenced Ramras to four years of probation, including two years of supervised probation. Romero’s sentence also prohibits Ramras from consuming any drugs or alcohol, and requires him to complete substance abuse treatment and submit to random drug testing among other stipulations.

“It’s obvious that alcohol did play a big part in this,” Romeo told Ramras. “And what’s remarkable to me is how severely that affected you, but then how you were able to come back. … It is a serious case, Mr. Ramras, and it has very serious consequences not only to you but to the victim. And I do hope that you sort of take the bull by the horns and really work this probation and do what you need to do to continue to be sober.”