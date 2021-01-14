Frisco police investigate robbery of Main Street bank

A security camera captures a photo of a suspect involved in a Wednesday afternoon robbery of Credit Union of the Rockies in Frisco.

Photo from Frisco Police Department

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information about the suspect’s description.

The Frisco Police Department is investigating a robbery at Credit Union of the Rockies that took place Wednesday afternoon.

A man entered the credit union, at 111 S. Main St. in Frisco, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday and asked the clerk to make a withdrawal of all the money in the bank’s drawer, Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman said.

The clerk then gave the money to the man, who left through the front door and went east, Wickman said. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the robbery. The man did not draw a weapon, Wickman said.

The man was wearing a puffy black coat with a hood up, jeans, gloves and a mask. Wickman said police believe the man to be 6 feet, 4 inches tall and about 220 pounds.

The description fits that of another man who robbed United Business Bank in Fraser on Jan. 6, Wickman said. Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 50s or 60s who is around 6 feet tall with a heavy build. The man was wearing a black, hooded jacket with a red emblem on the back and front, blue jeans and black-and-white tennis shoes.

Winter Park Police were looking for a newer model, dark gray Ford F-150 that is suspected to be associated with the suspect of the robbery in Fraser.

Police don’t know how much money the man took from the bank, Wickman said.

The Frisco credit union is closed to in-person transactions Thursday, Jan. 14, according to a notice posted on the bank’s website. Customers of the credit union still can access the bank’s ATM and night drop services.

In-person transactions are available at the credit union’s Golden and Granby locations.

People with information about the suspect can contact officer Trace Elmgreen at tracee@townoffrisco.com or Sgt. Brandon Vail at brandonv@townoffrisco.com.