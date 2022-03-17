Get a free tire check at Big O Tires in Frisco this week
The Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging all Coloradans to get a free tire check this week to ensure their vehicles meet the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law standards during what is historically Colorado’s snowiest month, according to a news release from the organization.
Gov. Jared Polis declared March 12-19 Colorado Tire Check Week, and it’s during this week when residents can take their vehicles to one of the participating shops offering free tire checks. In Summit County, that’s Big O Tires at 820 N. Summit Blvd. in Frisco. The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Participants do not need to make an appointment.
To view a complete list of participating shops, visit CoDOT.gov/travel/winter-driving/tires.
