High Country Crime: Former teacher suspected of burglarizing bike shop

A former Steamboat Springs High School industrial arts teacher is suspected of committing another burglary.

This time, fingerprint evidence led to the arrest of 45-year-old Dustin "Dusty" Dike.

The burglary at Orange Peel Bicycle Service was discovered March 5, 2017, after an alarm went off. Three bicycles, parts and accessories were stolen with a value of more than $18,000.

Steamboat police sent evidence from the burglary to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The evidence included packaging that had been found on the floor.

On a warrant stemming from the Subaru theft, he was arrested on first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft, first-degree trespass and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, all of which are felonies.

More than a year after the burglary, police received the evidence report back from CBI on Monday.

"It is not as fast as suggested on television crime shows, but we do see results," Steamboat detective Sam Silva said in a news release.

The report revealed a fingerprint from Dike had been found on bicycle pedal packaging, according to Dike's arrest warrant.

Dike is currently serving a sentence at Routt County Jail for unrelated crimes. For the Orange Peel burglary, he was booked on suspicion of felony second-degree burglary and theft.

Dike was first arrested June 16, 2016, after police suspected him of stealing a $75,000 backhoe. He did not return to teach at the high school.

Steamboat police then discovered evidence that led them to believe Dike had committed other crimes. Police believed Dike burglarized a ski shop in Gondola Square as well as a business on 13th Street, which reported $7,000 worth of items had been stolen. He was also suspected of stealing a motorcycle and convicted of breaking into a business on 13th Street that sells landscaping equipment.

During a sentencing hearing in August, Dike's attorney Eric Fenster told Judge Shelley Hill that Dike's compulsive behavior was caused by the cocktail of medications that Dike is taking for Parkinson's disease, which Dike has had for nine years.

Dike was sentenced to a year in jail and four years of probation.

-Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today

CHASE ENDS FOR GLENWOOD PROBATION VIOLATOR

A 25-year-old male was brought to Garfield County Jail on Thursday for violating probation numerous times.

He was first sentenced to probation in April of 2017 and then re-sentenced in September of 2017 for leading multiple police officers on a car chase in western Garfield County.

According to court affidavits, the male was first spotted by a police officer, who recognized he was missing a front license plate. He then led that officer on a chase down Highway 6 and onto I-70 between Parachute and DeBeque. He wrecked the car, which police later found belonged to the Montrose Police Department. Upon searching the car, officers found multiple stolen items, including a $300 jacket.

He and a 20-year-old female tried to flee from the car after the wreck but were apprehended. For that, he was charged with eight crimes, among them: possession of drug paraphernalia, motor vehicle theft and driving under the influence, among others.

He was first re-sentenced for a third time on Feb. 15 for failing to meet with his probation officer. The court documents say he was made aware of the repercussions of not showing up to those meetings and, if it continued, a warrant would be issued for his arrest the following day.

He was arrested on Wednesday and is at Garfield County Jail. Bond has not been posted yet.

-Tatiana Flowers, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Twenty-two-year-old arrested in vehicle thefts, menacing with a gun

A man called police the morning of Dec. 12 when his white Subaru WRX was stolen at a West Glenwood gas station.

Video footage from the gas station showed a blue truck pulling up, and a passenger from the truck getting into the running Subaru and taking off. Three hours later, police found the vehicle empty and out of gas in the westbound lane of Interstate 70, at the eastern edge of Glenwood Canyon.

The owner arrived on scene and informed police that a .40 caliber pistol was missing.

Four days later, the owner of El Azteca Meat Market sounded a panic alarm after a group of people was arguing outside and someone fired a gunshot.

Three people driving by recognized a vehicle at the market as their truck, which had been stolen from their house in Rifle early that morning. They pulled up behind the truck to prevent it from leaving, and the person driving the truck backed up, colliding into their vehicle. The young man driving the truck pulled a black handgun, said "it's my truck" and fired a round into the air, they told police.

He and two other people in the truck bolted from the scene.

An officer soon spotted a man matching the driver's description walking south on Grand Avenue, and when the officer tried to contact him, the young man ran into the U.S. Bank parking lot and hid in the bushes. However, he was soon apprehended.

Though they didn't find a gun, officers found a .40 caliber shell at the scene, according to police.

Officers found in his criminal history that the 22-year-old was also charged in May with felony drug possession and eventually sentenced to probation.

On a warrant stemming from the Subaru theft, he was arrested on first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft, first-degree trespass and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, all of which are felonies. He was also arrested on felony aggravated menacing with a weapon, felony aggravated motor vehicle theft, as well as misdemeanors for reckless driving, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

-Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent