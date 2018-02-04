High Country Crime: Aspen Camp for the Deaf ransacked by renters during X Games

The Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is scrambling to raise donations to repair and deep-clean two cabins and restock its pantry after renters in town for the Winter X Games ransacked facilities last weekend.

The renters cracked a door frame, left trails of vomit in two cabins and broke into the commercial kitchen of the camp's facilities tucked in a secluded spot along Snowmass Creek Road, according to Katie Murch, the nonprofit organization's marketing and strategic director.

To add insult to injury, someone scrawled "We are not Deaf" on a sign posted on a refrigerator in the kitchen, Murch said.

"What was the point of saying that?" she asked, adding the act shows the highest level of disrespect.

“We knew we would have a wild bunch for the recent X Games in Aspen. We didn’t realize the extent they would disrespect our campus.”The Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Recommended Stories For You

The camp is a nonprofit on a shoestring budget, so it hopes to raise at least $4,000 for the repairs, cleaning and food purchases. Time is of the essence because winter camp for deaf and hard of hearing children begins in two weeks. Any funds raised beyond the $4,000 will go into the camp's scholarship fund, Murch said.

Meanwhile, the camp has made a direct appeal to representatives of the 49 people who stayed in the four cabins to set things right and pay for the damage, cleaning and food replacement, Murch said. So far there hasn't been any reply.

The camp has contacted Airbnb about the incident because the cabins were rented through the direct rental service. Murch said the vandalism by the renters was also reported to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, which took a report.

Two of the four cabins received damage or require deep-cleaning because of the vomit, sticky floors and smoky smell pervading everything, Murch said.

In probably the most bizarre discovery for the staff, someone opened the wrapping on a very large collection of sliced pepperoni. Only a few pieces of the spiced meat were taken and the rest was discarded.

The Aspen Camp posted a Facebook message on Monday that it needed donations to offset the damage.

"We knew we would have a wild bunch for the recent X Games in Aspen," the post said. "We didn't realize the extent they would disrespect our campus."

-Scott Condon, The Aspen Times

Seven-hour Dotsero SWAT standoff case ends with six-year prison sentence

A Dotsero's man troubles started with a seven-hour standoff in May with a SWAT team and ended Wednesday, Jan. 31, with a seven-year sentence.

Santos Crespin, 37, will spend six years in prison and at least one year on parole. He barricaded himself in a mobile home on May 9, 2017, surrounded by the Sheriff's Special Operations Unit until he emerged, unarmed, seven hours later. Throughout the day, Sheriff's deputies did not know whether he was armed.

The whole thing started earlier that day following a domestic dispute when a crying woman walked into a Gypsum convenience store. The Sheriff's Office was called to the Dotsero mobile home.

Because the SWAT team did not know whether Crespin was armed, they used a MRAP (mine-resistant ambush protected) armored vehicle to move neighbors to a safe location.

Crespin was on parole when all of this happened. As fate would have it, his parole officers were in Glenwood Springs on business when they received the call. One of his parole officers handled the negotiations with Crespin, convincing him to surrender after about a half hour.

Crespin was arrested without incident. Deputies found a revolver when they searched the trailer.

Crespin was charged with felony menacing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic violence.

-Randy Wyrick, The Vail Daily

D.A. considers felony animal cruelty among charges in Carbondale dog shooting

The 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office is contemplating filing at least two felony charges against a 13-year-old boy suspected of shooting a dog to death last week near Carbondale, including animal cruelty.

The suspect, who lives in the Carbondale area, is due in Garfield County juvenile court Feb. 14, Deputy District Attorney Tony Hershey said Tuesday. The juvenile has been in the custody of the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center, a juvenile detention center in Grand Junction, since Pitkin County sheriff's deputies arrested him Jan. 24.

The boy will not be charged as an adult, Hershey said. The counts being considered by the District Attorney's Office include juvenile in possession of a handgun, a class 2 misdemeanor; burglary, a class 3 felony; and cruelty to animals, a class 6 felony, Hershey said. Theft of a firearm is another count the DA's Office is mulling.

"I would say the animal-cruelty statute does carry some mandatory counseling for juveniles," Hershey said, adding that he does not plan to pursue jail time for the boy.

The same day as the teenager's arrest, he allegedly left the Garfield County Courthouse where he was due on other charges. The boy left while his guardian was using the bathroom, confirmed Hershey, who noted the entire matter remains under investigation.

After the boy left the courthouse, it is believed that he broke into a home in the Glenwood Springs area, Hershey said. There, he allegedly stole at least one firearm before he hitched a ride to the Crystal River Valley area where he purportedly fired two shots near a 2-year-old yellow labrador retriever that was on private property.

The boy allegedly fired two shots from a trail near the home. The first shot, from a revolver, misfired. The second one, from a rifle with a scope, hit the chest of the dog, Otis, which then went inside the home on the property. The dog later died on the living room floor, where one of his owners found him.

Tom Friel, who lives in the 7 Oaks home with his wife, Kirsten Pamp-Friel, and their 7-year-old daughter, last week told The Aspen Times that a security camera recorded the incident.

Pamp-Friel said that her husband will "definitely" attend the February hearing. She said she had not decided whether she would be there.

"There's part of me that doesn't want to see his face, and there's part of me that has some compassion," she said. "He's obviously from a troubled background. But it's hard to wrap your head around this with compassion that is mixed with so much hurt and anger."

Pitkin County sheriff's deputies made the arrest, but it was not related to the dog shooting, said Undersheriff Ron Ryan, who noted the boy was wanted on a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from his skipping his court appearance earlier that day.

-Rick Carroll, The Aspen Times