High Country Crime: Car in Aspen pond leads to felony pleas

A Glenwood Springs woman who admitted driving her car into a pond at Aspen Meadows during Aspen Ideas Festival last year pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 20 to stealing a car and possessing LSD.

Elizabeth Bergquist, 25, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated motor vehicle theft and felony possession of LSD.

As part of a plea deal, she faces up to a year on probation and up to 10 days in jail when she is sentenced in April.

The felonies will be wiped off Bergquist's criminal record if she stays out of trouble during the year probation sentence.

Police discovered the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu in the pond and found a prescription bottle with Bergquist's name on it floating in the pond. Bergquist initially reported the car stolen, though she later admitted she was behind the wheel when the car entered the pond.

Not long after, Aspen Meadows employees discovered one of the hotel's shuttles parked on a walking path in the hotel area with the engine running. The vehicle had sustained minor damage after it hit a nearby wall.

Recommended Stories For You

Bergquist could have faced up to three years in prison for the motor vehicle theft charge.

—The Aspen Times

Five arrested in one motel room, two make a getaway on skateboards

A group of people got busted at the Silver Spruce Motel in Glenwood Springs on Feb. 16 after a desk clerk reported just before 7 a.m. that two males on long skateboards were stealing a television from the motel.

A guest alerted the hotel clerk to the theft. While Glenwood Springs police officers were at the motel, a sergeant advised over the radio that he was "in contact with two male suspects and a television on Devereux Road by Centennial Street." The men were 20 and 21 years old.

The 20-year-old was arrested on charges of theft and second degree criminal trespass.

The 21-year-old was arrested on the same charges, but when his backpack was taken for inventory, a bag of a white crystal substance was found in it that tested presumptive positive for 6.6 grams of methamphetamine.

The 21-year-old therefore faced additional charges of unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Back at the motel, the hotel clerk and officers went to the hotel room of the skateboard men to find if the television was taken from there or elsewhere in the motel.

"(The clerk) knocked on the door and a male answered. I immediately smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from that room," an officer wrote in the report. The clerk saw that the television was still in place, but advised the officer that the man was not registered with the motel.

The clerk notified the owner, who asked that officers kick everyone in the motel room out.

Officers spoke with a woman who, when they ran her name, came up with a warrant out of Gunnison County for failure to appear. She was arrested on that warrant.

As the woman was being put in the patrol vehicle, officers noticed the two men loading their belongings in a gold Toyota RAV-4.

A disturbance call had been issued the day before where a gold Toyota RAV-4 fled containing multiple people with outstanding arrest warrants. Officers requested photos of the parties involved. The photos matched the 31-year-old man.

The 26-year-old was arrested on his warrant for failure to appear out of Eagle County. During a search of his person, a glass pipe with white residue was found, along with "a jar of marijuana," a marijuana joint, a scale and two tablets of Xanax, a Schedule IV controlled substance. So, in addition to the warrant, he was arrested for unlawful possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.

The 31-year-old man was arrested for his outstanding warrants and criminal impersonation.

—Glenwood Spring Post-Independent

3 Routt County deputies hurt during incident with inmate

Three Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were injured during a scuffle with a jail inmate Sunday night, Feb. 18.

Keak C. Taing, 47, was being held at the jail until a bed became available at a state-run mental health hospital.

He now faces three counts of felony second-degree assault and charges of felony attempt to escape and misdemeanor obstruction of a government operation.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, deputies learned Taing put toilet paper in the lock of a cell door, and he was threatening to hit anyone who entered the cell with a broom, according to an arrest affidavit.

"He was also observed to have some type of padding or stuffing in the front of his issued jail pants as if he was intending on protecting himself in the groin area," the affidavit states.

Deputies tried to get Taing to put down the broom and step away from the door.

"Taing refused and remained in a fighting stance at the ready," the affidavit states.

Three Steamboat Springs Police Department officers came to help extract Taing from the cell.

When the door was opened, Taing charged a deputy and hit the deputy's face with the broom handle, the affidavit states.

A Taser was fired, but it was ineffective.

While being subdued, Taing continued to fight and bit a deputy on the arm, according to the affidavit.

During the altercation, a second deputy received finger injuries. A third deputy sprained her shoulder.

The three Steamboat police officers were not injured.

The deputies and Taing were examined for injuries. Taing suffered a sprained shoulder.

—Steamboat Today