High Country Crime: Fentanyl, ketamine among ski patrol drugs stolen from Buttermilk

High-powered narcotics, including ketamine and fentanyl, were among the drugs stolen earlier this month from a safe inside the ski patrol shack at the top of Buttermilk ski mountain, according to a police report.

The drugs were included in three kits carried by ski patrollers to treat injuries on the mountain, which were all stolen from inside a safe that was forced open March 10 or 11, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office report states.

A resupply box containing more narcotics — including a drug called hydromorphone that the Drug Enforcement Administration says can be used as a heroin substitute — also was taken, according to the report.

After an investigation that included trying to identify bootprints found under two of the shack's windows, the sheriff's office has no suspects in the case, said Brad Gibson, an investigator.

The restock box contained 39 vials or 100 micrograms of fentanyl, 10 vials or 500 milligrams of ketamine, five vials or 2 milligrams of hydromorphone and five vials or 5 milligrams of midazolam, the report states.

The drugs were stolen either the night of March 10 or early March 11. A ski patrol paramedic who reported to the Buttermilk ski patrol shack on the morning of March 11 told a sheriff's deputy he noticed the theft when he went to open the safe where the drugs were kept, the report states.

Gibson said Friday that scratches on the safe indicated the thief initially may have tried to pry the door open from the bottom left side. That did not work, so the person pried off the dial, exposing a metal plate underneath, which was dislodged, causing the door pins to pop out and open the safe door, he said.

Each kit contained one vial of epinephrine, one vial of hydromorphone, one vial of ketamine, one vial of midazolam, one vial of ondansetron, one vial of naloxone and two vials of fentanyl, the report states.

The ski patrol shack didn't show any signs of forced entry, according to the sheriff's office report. Gibson reported finding bootprints in the snow leading up to two windows in the shack. He also said he found another window in the shack that was unlocked, though no prints were found beneath it because the surface below them was metal, the report states.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said Aspen Skiing Co. has beefed up security measures at the Buttermilk ski patrol shack so that if anyone tries to get in again, someone is notified.

-Jason Auslander, The Aspen Times

Eagle County judge sentences woman for four-county crime spree

An Indiana woman said that even she does not quite understand why she went on a four-county crime spree.

On Monday morning, April 2, District Court Judge Russell Granger sentenced Allison Hanas to five years in jail for the pair of felonies she committed in Eagle County: theft and burglary.

Hanas will soon be in Grand County District Court, where prosecutors are expected to ask for another five-year prison sentence for five burglaries. Her Grand County complaint contains 41 counts, mostly forgery, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and other related charges, said Joe Kirwan, chief deputy district attorney.

She was also charged in Routt and Arapahoe counties.

Paul Warren was one of Hanas' victims in Eagle County. She broke into his house while he was sleeping.

"If I had woken up, it likely would have been a life-changing experience for both of us," Warren said during Monday's sentencing hearing.

"For a lot of people in this county, it would be a life-ending experience. This court has dealt with a number of make-my-day cases," Granger said as he passed sentence.

Warren said they got some of their property back, except for a set of aviation headphones from his flight instructor.

"It had great sentimental value. Even if I get financial restitution, that cannot be replaced," Warren said.

Kirwan said Hanas offered no explanation. She said her boyfriend died in December 2016, and she began abusing prescription Xanax and drinking more than usual, Kirwan said.

When her brother died, she went back to Lake County, Indiana, on Lake Michigan in northern Indiana, where her family lives. She claimed that while she was there, she learned there that there were warrants for her arrest in Colorado.

Her criminal history goes back to 2005 with a fraud charge in Lake County, Indiana.

"Why did she do this? There is no explanation," Kirwan said.

"If I could provide a reason, I certainly would. It would certainly make it more clear to me," Hanas told Granger.

Granger rejected the defense attorney's request for probation, saying that with the number of offenses in Grand County, that will not likely be a probation sentence, either.

Community corrections gives inmates the opportunity to work and receive treatment. If Hanas doesn't make that, then she goes straight to prison, Granger said.

-Randy Wyrick, the Vail Daily

Man found unconscious on floor of Aspen business with cocaine

Aspen police arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday after finding him passed out on the floor of a downtown business with three baggies of cocaine on him, according to court documents.

Henry Dodderidge was first reported to police by a person attempting to enter D'Angelico Guitars in the 400 block of East Hyman Avenue, but the front door was locked, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court. The would-be guitar customer could see him unconscious on the floor.

Police arrived not long after but their loud knocking on the window did not rouse Dodderidge, the affidavit states. One of the officers then discovered an alley door leading to the business slightly open and entered.

Dodderidge did not initially awaken when the officers shook him, though he eventually became somewhat responsive, the affidavit states. However, he was unable to give the officers his name, choosing instead to take his wallet out of his pocket and throw it on a nearby couch, according to the affidavit.

An officer picked up the wallet and a baggie with white powder inside fell out and it later tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit states. Another officer found two more baggies in Dodderidge's front pocket after searching him, and those also tested positive for cocaine.

Dodderidge admitted the powder was cocaine and that all three baggies belonged to him.

He was charged with felony possession of cocaine.

The affidavit does not say why Dodderidge was in the guitar shop, though he wasn't charged with burglary or trespassing.

-Jason Auslander, The Aspen Times