High Country Crime: ‘Hobo jelly’ graffiti sprayed along Interstate 70 in Eagle County

Some people apparently fancy themselves Picasso with a spray can.

Eagle County Sheriff's deputies have responded to several graffiti incidents where people are drawing aliens and scrawling "Hobo" or "Hobo Jelly" on highway overpasses and Union Pacific train trestles along Interstate 70.

The graffiti is visible mostly on bridges along roadways and railroad tracks.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS. You could earn $1,000 in reward money.

-The Vail Daily

X-rated prank in Snowmass leads to fire, arson charge

After his roommate drew phallic symbols on his face while he was passed out last weekend, a Snowmass Village man set fire to the garage of the home they shared in retaliation, according to court documents.

Stephen Elmore, 25, is facing a felony charge of first-degree arson, according to an affidavit filed Monday, Jan. 15 in Pitkin County District Court.

"I asked Elmore what started (the fire), and he said, 'It was just like by her … drawing penises on my face,'" a Snowmass Village police officer wrote in the affidavit. "I asked Elmore if he was just really pissed off and he said, 'Yeah come on man … this is bulls—.'"

Officers and firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Stallion Circle at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the affidavit states. A resident told police the flames reached 3 to 4 feet high, discolored the garage ceiling and appeared to have been fed by shoes and other items stored in the garage, according to the document.

The residents had managed to extinguish the fire themselves before firefighters arrived, and the damage was kept to a 3-foot-by-3-foot section of the garage, the affidavit states.

Five people were at the residence at the time emergency officials arrived. One of them — a 31-year-old man — told police he'd been drinking earlier in the evening upstairs at the residence with a group that included Elmore and another man, the affidavit states.

At some point, Elmore began yelling at the 31-year-old man and shoved him, "accusing him of 'drawing dicks on his face,'" according to the document. The man shoved Elmore back, while the other man attempted to break them apart.

A 37-year-old woman who identified herself as the homeowner reported to police that she told Elmore at that time she drew "balls" on his face with a marker while he was passed out in the living room, according to the affidavit. At that point, Elmore went downstairs to his room next to the garage, and 10 minutes later they all smelled smoke, the document states.

After discovering the fire, the man who broke up the fight found Elmore lying in bed and kicked him out of the house, according to the affidavit.

Elmore initially denied setting the fire, then attempted to change tactics with the officers.

"Elmore told me, 'Can't you just work with me, bro? I was thinking irrationally,'" the affidavit states.

Later in the interview, Elmore said, "I had no intention of burning down the house or anything. If we could just put this in the past, I would really appreciate it," according to the affidavit.

A minute later, Elmore again denied setting the fire and said he had no idea how it started. He was then arrested and taken to jail.

-Jason Auslander, the Aspen Times

Garfield vehicle theft leads to police chase, two arrests

A Garfield County sheriff's deputy responded to a vehicle theft on Horizon Circle in Battlement Mesa Thursday evening, Jan. 18.

A woman reported that her gray Ford F-150, which was left warming up in the driveway for about 20 minutes, was stolen.

About 30 minutes later, after putting the call out to other agencies, a sheriff's sergeant spotted a matching vehicle in the Rifle Walmart parking lot. The sergeant reported firing his Taser at a male suspect, who was able to flee in the vehicle.

A vehicle pursuit ensued, drawing multiple patrol units from the sheriff's office and Rifle Police Department.

About 10 minutes later the truck crashed on Mile Pond Road, just east of Rifle, and the driver fled the scene. Then police got a call from the Walmart manager informing them that a woman in pink pants kept asking clerks if police were still in the parking lot.

At about the same time, police were informed that the truck owner's debit card, which was in the stolen truck, had been used for more than $200 at the Rifle Walmart.

The deputy found a 29-year-old woman matching the given description outside of the Walmart. And he recognized her from a vehicle theft investigation from Jan. 13, in which she and a 30-year-old man were suspects.

When the deputy questioned her, she denied any knowledge of the Ford F-150 involved in the chase.

However, law enforcement found the woman's ID in the stolen truck. They also found a Walmart receipt for a purchase made after the vehicle was stolen. In addition, a sergeant involved in the vehicle pursuit recognized the male driver as her fellow suspect in the Jan. 13 vehicle theft.

While being booked into the jail, the woman recognized a detentions deputy and asked him in Spanish, "Have they brought my husband in?" according to an affidavit.

She was arrested on felony charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal impersonation. Her misdemeanor charges included unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft. The 30-year-old man was also detained and arrested on felony motor vehicle theft.

-Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Former Pitkin County deputy sentenced to 18 months deferred judgment

A former Pitkin County deputy, charged and terminated last year after being found intoxicated on duty, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor prohibited use of a weapon and received an 18-month deferred judgment on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Through his attorney, 62-year-old George Kremer pleaded guilty to prohibited use of a weapon, with a stipulated deferred judgment.

The 19-year veteran of the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office was not in court Thursday, as he was wheelchair-bound after breaking several ribs and his pelvis in a recent mountain biking accident, according to his defense attorney. Prior to working for the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office he also worked for the Aspen Police Department for six years.

Judge Paul Metzger opted for the lower end of a possible 18- to 24-month range for the deferred judgment and probation. The judge reasoned that the 10 months that have passed since the initial charges, over which time Kremer has essentially been serving a probation, made 18 months an appropriate sentence.

The deferred sentence bars him from possessing firearms or consuming alcohol, and it requires him to continue counseling, which should address alcohol issues.

Kremer was put on paid administrative leave in March after he was found to be over the legal limit while on duty and working a vehicle wreck. Within a couple of weeks the sheriff terminated him.

-Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent