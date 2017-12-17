High Country Crime: ‘Live or die?’ asks Glenwood glasses thief

Glenwood Springs police responded to the Loco Gas Station Dec. 9 afternoon after a man was reportedly making threatening statements and stole a few pairs of cheap sunglasses.

The man first tried to buy a bus ticket at the gas station, but a female employee told him they don't sell bus tickets on weekends. The man argued with an her for a few minutes. Then he leaned over the counter toward her and said "Do you want to live or die?" according to an affidavit.

She stepped back and he twice said, "I am being nice." The man twice more repeated "Do you want to live or die?"

The man went to the bathroom, and the employees called police. He then came back out and said again, "Do you want to live or die?" Then he picked out three pairs of glasses and stared at the employees while walking out with them. He "continued to try to intimidate (the two) by walking past the front doors with the sunglasses while staring at (them)."

A police officer found a man matching the given description walking down the street and detained him when he refused to stop and talk to officers.

He had a pair of Pug sunglasses on his head, and officers found two more pairs on him.

He was arrested on felony robbery, as well as misdemeanor menacing and petty offense theft.

-Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Christmas wreath fight precedes SUV theft in Aspen

Police arrested a local transient Friday night, Dec. 8, after he allegedly got into a fight with a hotel employee over a Christmas wreath and stole a car from a man who had been trying to help him, according to court documents.

Noah Huckabee, 28, only made it to the Marolt housing parking area, where officers found him clearing out his nearby campsite and preparing to drive the stolen 2013 Range Rover to Denver, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

Huckabee was charged with felony aggravated motor vehicle theft, as well as a slew of misdemeanors, including DUI, theft, trespassing, criminal mischief and assault.

The Molly Gibson Lodge front desk manager told police he was outside the hotel about 10 p.m. when he saw Huckabee jump onto an outcropping at the hotel, the affidavit states. The manager told Huckabee to leave.

"At this time, (Huckabee) ripped a decorative holiday wreath off the side of the building," according to the affidavit. "(The manager) told him to put it down and tried to take it away. (Huckabee) refused to let go and struggled to pull it away from (the manager)."

The manager suffered a dislocated finger during the struggle for the wreath before Huckabee allegedly "took a closed fist swing" at his face, which he dodged, the affidavit states. Huckabee then ran away.

About half an hour later, a man who lives on West Hopkins Avenue called emergency dispatchers and reported that Huckabee had just stolen his Range Rover. The man said he had tried to help Huckabee in the past and that he'd shown up that night to retrieve clothing stored at the man's house, then took the car when the man went to use the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Police found other items stolen from the man's house inside the SUV.

Huckabee smelled of alcohol and yelled and cursed at police officers when he was arrested, the affidavit states. He admitted he was about to drive the SUV to Denver "had police not caught him," according to the document.

-Jason Auslander, The Aspen Times

Man suspected of stealing car, breaking into Steamboat home

A man faces a felony charge after being found passed out on a floor of a private residence and suspected of stealing a car in Steamboat Springs.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to a home on Emerald Court near Fish Creek Falls Road and Amethyst Drive.

At about 1:50 a.m., the 58-year-old female resident came downstairs and found 24-year-old Michael Pallos asleep on the floor, according to an arrest affidavit.

The resident also found an unknown Subaru in the driveway.

Police found Pallos' phone and wallet in the front seat of the vehicle, and they found the car keys in his pants, according to the affidavit.

Police contacted the owner of the Subaru, who said it was missing from his driveway, and he had not given anyone permission to use it.

Pallos was taken to jail and booked on suspicion of felony second-degree motor vehicle theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

-Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today