High Country Crime: Man arrested in Aspen after jumping from car while on meth

Aspen police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday, Nov. 30, for possession of methamphetamines after he jumped out of a moving car, according to court documents.

Julian Gomez, of Glenwood Springs, first came to the attention of police when a person called emergency dispatchers, reported the moving car incident and said Gomez was "on meth," according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

An Aspen community resource officer soon spotted Gomez on Powerplant Road and followed him to the bike path by the roundabout on Highway 82, the affidavit states. A police officer then arrived, causing Gomez to begin running down the bike path, though he stopped when the officer turned on his overhead lights.

"Since the reporting party stated that Gomez was on meth, I asked Gomez if he was doing any hard drugs," the affidavit states. "Gomez stated the last time he used crystal meth was on (Thursday) morning."

The officer also asked Gomez if he had any crystal methamphetamine on him.

"Gomez then stated that he did and pulled out a green container of his own accord," according to the affidavit.

Inside the container were gray and white crystals that later tested positive for crystal meth, the affidavit states.

Gomez was charged with felony drug possession and taken to the Pitkin County Jail. A district judge allowed him out of jail Friday on a $250 cash bond and placed him in a sobriety-monitoring program.

-Jason Auslander, The Aspen Times

Unwelcome guests grow angry in Glenwood

Early on the morning of Nov. 3, a Silt woman went outside to find her brother-in-law and another man sleeping in her car. She told them to get out, and they ran away.

She and her husband had told the brother-in-law several months before that he wasn't welcome at their home due to his drug use, she later told police.

After she had left the residence, her husband came out of the shower to the sound of his dogs barking and found the two men in the house.

He told them to leave. But the 30-year-old man with the brother-in-law refused. He picked up a pull-up bar and started swinging it at the husband, who feared for himself and his children.

The husband was eventually able to get the bar away from the crazed man and get the intruders out of his house. But while outside, the 30-year-old could still be heard screaming.

He reportedly picked up a pumpkin and used it to smash a living room window. He broke another window of the home and kicked a dent into a truck. After that, the two ran away.

Both men were arrested on Tuesday. The 30-year-old was arrested on felony charges of first-degree burglary, criminal mischief, first-degree trespass and menacing, as well as misdemeanor second-degree trespass. The brother-in-law was arrested on felony first-degree trespass and misdemeanor second-degree trespass.

-Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Kansas man steals candy and toys in Steamboat

There were two notable arrests during the Thanksgiving holiday period, including one that involved a man spotted with stolen candy and toys hanging out of his pocket.

Daniel Paul Wiese, 35, of Tecumseh, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft.

On Sunday, Nov 26, Steamboat Springs police responded to the Marmot Store downtown for a report of shoplifting. An employee told police a man put on a $200 jacket and then left the store.

Police were then called to In Celebration of Kids downtown on Lincoln Avenue.

A man came into the store acting suspicious and carrying a painting.

An employee followed the man out the back door of the store and to a bus stop, where the man set the painting down.

The employee also noticed the man had stolen toys and candy hanging out of his pocket, according to an arrest affidavit.

The employee confronted the man but decided to back off and call police.

The employee retrieved the painting because he believed it was also stolen.

Police contacted Wiese on a bus, and he was wearing the stolen jacket with the price tag still attached, according to the affidavit.

Police then arrested Wiese and are still trying to determine where the painting came from.

The painting, signed by E. Jacobsen, was found with a price tag of $2,600 on it.

In another theft-related case, a man faces a felony charge of second-degree assault.

At about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, Steamboat police were dispatched to a fight at Schmiggity's Live Music and Dance Bar.

Police found a 31-year-old Steamboat man bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The victim told police that after confronting a man about leaving the bar while wearing the victim's jacket, the man took off the jacket and then punched the victim in the face, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim said the man was mad that the victim called him a thief.

The victim was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center, and a doctor determined the victim had a significant abrasion that presented a significant risk for vision impairment.

Joshua M. Newbry, 26, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

-Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today