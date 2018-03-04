High Country Crime: Vail Valley man twice intoxicated during sentencing hearings on alcohol charges

A Florida man living in the Vail Valley twice showed up intoxicated and smelling like alcohol for his sentencing on an alcohol charge.

Brian Typrowicz, 30, was given a year in the Eagle County jail to reconsider his life choices.

He had been in jail a week after showing up in Judge Paul Dunkelman's court smelling like alcohol so strongly that Deputy District Attorney Kathleen Noone said she smelled alcohol. Judge Dunkelman sent Typrowicz to jail to have his blood alcohol content measured.

The results of that measurement were distributed to the attorneys and the judge, but not made public.

Seven days later, at last week's sentencing hearing, Typrowicz insisted he wanted to go home to Florida to be with his family and ailing grandmother.

Florida was not to be his Panhandle Panacea, and Typrowicz will work through Alcoholics Anonymous and other programs, while serving two consecutive six-month sentences in the Eagle County jail.

This all started in 2017 when Typrowicz pleaded guilty to violating his probation by drinking alcohol. Dunkelman pointed out that Typrowicz had also shown up drunk to his courtroom for sentencing on that charge, as well.

Typrowicz suffered another self-inflicted wound when, on Aug. 29, 2017, Avon police showed up at his Timber Ridge door at 11 a.m. when the neighbors complained about noise coming from his apartment. The cops observed that he was again under the influence.

"If you're intoxicated at 11 in the morning on a random weekday … there's a huge addiction issue," Noone said.

Chief Public Defender Thea Reiff said her client is not happy with this community and the people he associates with.

"He wants to be removed from that," Reiff said.

-Randy Wyrick, The Vail Daily

Overheard death threats, handgun lead to arrest in Snowmass Village

Snowmass Village police arrested a local man Wednesday, Feb. 28 after he brandished a handgun and was overheard on the phone threatening to kill another person, Chief Brian Olson said.

Keith Foster, 25, was arrested without incident after officers from Snowmass Village, Aspen and Pitkin County sheriff's deputies surrounded an apartment building where he was staying, Olson said.

Foster, who told police he wants to be a gunsmith, later surrendered six total weapons to police for safekeeping, though only two of them were in working order, he said.

The incident began around 8 p.m. Wednesday, when Foster walked through the Stonebridge Hotel in Snowmass Village while screaming and yelling to someone on the phone that he wanted to kill someone, Olson said. The comments were heard by people in the hotel lobby and bar/restaurant area, he said.

Not long after, a hotel employee outside the hotel heard Foster making similar statements with a 9mm handgun in his hand and called 911, Olson said. When area law enforcement officers arrived and began looking for Foster, another person reported seeing him enter an apartment building across from the hotel while engaging the slide on the semi-automatic handgun, he said.

After officers set up a perimeter around the apartment complex, Foster walked out about 8:20 p.m. of his own accord and readily complied with officer instructions to lie on the ground, Olson said. Foster was handcuffed and taken to the Snowmass Village police station after officers found a 9mm handgun on him, he said.

He later told officers he'd been talking to his brother about his former girlfriend's new boyfriend and denied that he actually planned to use the gun to kill anyone, Olson said. Foster did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, and said he was doing so for protection. Foster was charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon, both misdemeanors.

He also allowed police to hold two shotguns, a hunting rifle, a WWII Russian rifle and two handguns he owned, Olson said. Foster said he wanted to be a gunsmith and was working on the guns. Only one of the shotguns and a handgun worked, Olson said.

Foster was apologetic with officers and had no idea he'd triggered a firestorm with his actions, Olson said. Olson praised hotel employees for reporting Foster's concerning actions to police.

-Jason Auslander, the Aspen Times

Steamboat music festival attendee suspected of chasing dog, breaking into car

A 36-year-old New Mexico man was arrested Tuesday morning, Feb. 27 following a strange encounter with police.

Lawrence Bramer faces a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Steamboat Springs police were called at about 9 a.m. Tuesday after a woman in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane said Bramer chased the woman and tried to steal her dog.

Police contacted Bramer, and they suspected he was impaired because the volume of his voice fluctuated and he mumbled his words.

Police believe Bramer was visiting Steamboat to attend the WinterWonderGrass music festival.

Bramer told police he was looking for his friend's dog and thought the dog he was chasing belonged to his friend.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bramer was confused about where he was staying, but police let him go because he had not broken any laws.

Police contacted Bramer again when he appeared confused.

Bramer identified a car that he said belonged to him, and he tried to enter a condo by punching in a code and by using a key but neither worked. He also knocked on the door, but no one answered.

Bramer then walked away with a snowboard that was leaning against the wall.

Police were able to contact the owner of the snowboard and the car that Bramer said belonged to him.

Police became concerned and planned to take Bramer to detox.

While waiting for another police officer to arrive, Bramer walked over to the car he said belonged to him.

Police warned Bramer not to get into the car or he would be arrested.

According to the affidavit, Bramer opened the car, leaned in and then began to remove a bag of stuff.

Police were able to pull Bramer out of the car, and he was taken to Routt County Jail.

Bramer bonded out of jail. His phone number was not listed, and he could not be reached for comment.

-Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today