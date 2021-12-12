Update: I-70 eastbound reopens following electrical issue, westbound lanes remain closed

2:20 p.m. update: Cars backed up traffic on the Interstate 70 eastbound lanes are being allowed through the Johnson Tunnel, while trucks are being measured manually to determine if it is safe for them to pass through. Westbound traffic is still closed.

CDOT spokesperson Tim Hoover said technicians determined that heavy winds on the east side of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels caused power outage.

Original story:

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between exit 205 in Silverthorne and exit 216 at Loveland Pass due to safety concerns created by an electrical fault at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, CDOT spokesperson Tim Hoover said power has been restored after an outage just over an hour long, but the interstate remains closed as CDOT works to restore safety systems. He said technicians are en route to determine the cause of the power outage, as CDOT still does not know the cause.

Hoover said CDOT is unsure if the power shortage stemmed from an internal or external issue and that more information will be available after technicians arrive.

Hoover said westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 216 over U.S. Highway 6 on Loveland Pass, while eastbound traffic can also access Loveland Pass by getting off the interstate at exit 205.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This story is developing and will be updated.