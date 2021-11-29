I-70 mountain corridor fatalities a top concern for Colorado State Patrol
Colorado State Patrol wrapped up its Thanksgiving DUI enforcement period Sunday, Nov. 28, but officials say troopers will keep their eyes out for reckless driving, particularly along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, including Summit, Eagle and Garfield counties.
This year, Colorado is on pace for its highest number of fatal crashes annually in over 15 years, a stat the National Highway Traffic Administration has attributed to bad driving habits developed throughout the pandemic.
The fatality rate in the three-county area through October is up 60% compared with the same time last year, according to a news release. Crash investigators found impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving to be the top causes of fatal crashes.
According to the release, the data shows the worst times for serious and fatal crashes are from 11 a.m. through the early evening on Saturdays, during evening rush hour on weekdays, and from 6-9 a.m. when people are driving to work on Mondays.
