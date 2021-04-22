Interstate 70 eastbound closed at Silverthorne, westbound lanes reopen

8:23 p.m. Westbound I-70 has reopened at Georgetown.

5:35 p.m. Westbound I-70 is now closed at Georgetown.

5:21 p.m. Westbound lanes have also been closed just west of Loveland Pass due to a crash west of the tunnel.

5:10 p.m. Eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 are closed following a multivehicle crash east of the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.