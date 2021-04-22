Interstate 70 eastbound closed at Silverthorne, westbound lanes reopen
8:23 p.m. Westbound I-70 has reopened at Georgetown.
5:35 p.m. Westbound I-70 is now closed at Georgetown.
5:21 p.m. Westbound lanes have also been closed just west of Loveland Pass due to a crash west of the tunnel.
5:10 p.m. Eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 are closed following a multivehicle crash east of the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.