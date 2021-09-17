Interstate 70 westbound closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to a crash
1:30 p.m.: According to a tweet from CDOT, traffic is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 6 via Loveland Pass. Spokesperson Tamara Rollison said at this time it’s unknown how long the closure will be in place.
Original story is below:
According to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Interstate 70 closed westbound at 12:50 p.m. at the Eisenhower Tunnel, mile marker 215, east of Silverthorne due to a crash.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated.
