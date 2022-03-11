It’s time to change the batteries in your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors

On Sunday, March 13, Summit County residents will adjust their clocks an hour ahead for daylight saving time, and as they do, Summit Fire & EMS wants everyone to switch out the batteries in their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

A news release from Summit Fire said property managers should also make sure that all external heating vents and exterior gas meters are kept clear of snow to avoid problems.

In addition, the release states that the U.S. Fire Administration recommends the following measures to better protect homes: