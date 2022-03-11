It’s time to change the batteries in your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors
On Sunday, March 13, Summit County residents will adjust their clocks an hour ahead for daylight saving time, and as they do, Summit Fire & EMS wants everyone to switch out the batteries in their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.
A news release from Summit Fire said property managers should also make sure that all external heating vents and exterior gas meters are kept clear of snow to avoid problems.
In addition, the release states that the U.S. Fire Administration recommends the following measures to better protect homes:
- Dust or vacuum smoke alarms when changing the batteries
- Test alarms once a month using the test button
- Replace the entire alarm if it’s more than 10 years old or doesn’t work properly when tested
- Install smoke alarms on every level of a home, including the basement, and inside and outside of all sleeping areas
- Interconnect all smoke alarms throughout a home so that when one sounds, they all sound. Interconnected alarms are available at most stores that sell smoke alarms.
- Make sure everyone in a home understands the warning of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond
- Prepare and practice an escape plan to get out of a home safely should there be a fire. Plan to meet in a place a safe distance from the fire where first responders can easily see you.
