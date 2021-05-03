Lake County Coroner Shannon Kent resigns amid criminal allegations

The Lake County Board of Commissioners officially recognized the resignation of Coroner Shannon Kent during a meeting Monday afternoon.

Kent submitted his resignation to the board Friday, April 30, according to Lake County Commissioner Kayla Marcella. Kent and his wife, Deputy Coroner Stacy Kent, were arrested Feb. 18 on charges of attempted tampering with a deceased human body, a Class 4 felony, after local law enforcement discovered a body that had been in the Kents’ Silverthorne funeral home for several months.

During the meeting Monday, Marcella said Shannon Kent’s resignation would take effect Aug. 1 or as soon as another person is chosen to take over the position. Lake County Clerk and Recorder Patricia Berger said the new person would take office through the election in November 2022. The commissioners asked anyone interested in filling the vacancy to submit a letter of interest to hr@co.lake.co.us .

Shannon Kent is also charged with a felony count of violating his bail bond conditions stemming from a previous arrest in December 2019 in Lake County. Both Shannon and Stacy Kent are set to appear in court at the Summit County Justice Center for an arraignment May 17.