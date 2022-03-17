Law enforcement heightens presence during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, March 16, that state highways will have an increased law enforcement presence this weekend to stave off drunken drivers celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

According to a news release, the St. Patrick’s Day weekend enforcement period in 2021 ended with 229 arrests among 101 participating agencies. In Summit County, there were seven arrests last year. During enforcement periods, drivers may encounter sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty watching for impaired driving.

“Being safe and sober behind the wheel should not be a difficult proposition, especially with so many alternative ways to get to your destination,” CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk said in the release. “So don’t put your life, or that of others, at risk. It’s that simple.”