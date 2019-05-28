Leadville man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer in Lake County

Dylan Gregg, 33, of Leadville.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Dylan Byrne Gregg, 33, of Leadville, pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer in Lake County last week, following an incident last October that ended with Gregg being shot three times by police.

On Oct. 30, a Leadville officer responded to a domestic violence incident at Gregg’s residence. The officer tried to calm Gregg, though Gregg continued to be violent, throwing things through a window and at the officer, according to a release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the release, the officer used a Taser against Gregg, with little effect. Gregg then charged at the officer and punched him in the head, at which point the officer shot Gregg three times. It was later determined that Gregg was drunk, and had recently consumed both cocaine and marijuana.

“Lethality in our rural community continues to escalate and it is unfortunate that officers are forced into situations where they have to respond in kind,” said District Attorney Bruce Brown. “We will continue to work to take people who use violence against those sworn to protect us out of the community for lengthy periods.”

Gregg has an extensive criminal history, some related to drug abuse, and was placed in prison in 2009. He’s set to be sentenced on Aug. 30 in Lake County District Court, and faces a mandatory prison sentence between six and 12 years.