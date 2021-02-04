Local Colorado State Patrol trooper injured in crash with suspected drunken driver

A Colorado State Patrol trooper is recovering after being rear-ended by a suspected drunken driver on Interstate 70 on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:45 p.m., a trooper was parked in his patrol car on the right side of the Exit 205 chain station near Silverthorne. A woman driving a Subaru was heading eastbound on I-70 when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the back of the trooper’s car, according to patrol Sgt. Jessica Bruce.

The trooper sustained “minor to moderate” injuries in the crash and was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. Bruce said the trooper was released from the hospital Wednesday night and is recovering at home.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Ridgway, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and careless driving causing injury, according to Bruce. The woman was not injured in the crash.

Bruce noted that the incident is still under investigation.

“Unfortunately, this seems to be a common occurrence with police vehicles and suspected impaired drivers,” Bruce said. “It’s even more of a reason to not drive impaired.”