Local police take part in Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

Law enforcement agencies take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run on Wednesday, June 30.

Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

Law enforcement agencies from around the county participated in the Summit County Law Enforcement Torch Run this week, an annual event meant to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.

On Wednesday, June 30, officers gathered at the Breckenridge Police Department and ran or biked 17 miles to Rainbow Park in Silverthorne. Kendra Coffin, a Breckenridge police officer who helped to set up this year’s event, said participants raise money to help athletes in the area get coaches, equipment and anything else they may need to help them succeed. As of Wednesday morning, participants had raised about $1,200

“What’s really cool is every year they get the local Special Olympic athletes, and we finish the torch run with them,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. “To be able to see their faces light up as they run with all these cops into the finish line is just incredible. To hear them talk about what they think about the support law enforcement gives them and how they look forward to this, it’s just one thing we put on our calendar every year to do and wouldn’t miss for the world.”