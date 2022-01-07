Man arrested in connection with Park County crash that killed Breckenridge 3-year-old
A man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 3-year-old and injured several others in Park County in November, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened Nov. 9 on Colorado Highway 9 near Alma. The suspect, 37-year-old Juan Huante-Juarez, was passing cars in a no-passing zone before the crash, troopers said. His Chevrolet Silverado crashed head-on into a Honda Pilot, killing a 3-year-old child and causing serious injuries to the driver of the Honda. Other passengers in both vehicles sustained minor injuries, troopers said.
Huante-Juarez was arrested this week in El Paso County, according to court records. He is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse causing death, two counts of first-degree assault, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, two counts of child abuse, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment and multiple traffic-related charges.
This story is from 9News.com.
