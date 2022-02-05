More details shine light on fatal motor vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6 last summer

On June 21, 2021, a pickup collided head-on with a semitrailer at mile marker 215 on U.S. Highway 6, pictured here Feb. 5. The collision caused one fatality and another person was injured.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

More details have come to light about the June 21, 2021, fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 6.

According to the traffic crash report from Colorado State Patrol, the incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Highway 6 in Keystone at mile marker 215. The report said 33-year-old Keystone resident Andrew Smith was traveling eastbound in a green Dodge Ram 1500 pickup when he crossed over into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a semitrailer.

The report said Smith was driving too fast and Smith had not tried any avoidance maneuvers to stop from crashing.

Though the crash happened overnight, the weather was clear and the road was dry, straight and level.

Smith died in the crash. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood was called to the scene.

Driving the semitrailer was 50-year-old Darin Poole from Westminster. Poole was driving a white 2016 Kenworth T680 owned by Schnell Transport and traveling westbound on Highway 6. The state patrol’s report said Poole had tried steering and braking to stop from colliding with the pickup.

The two vehicles collided head-on and remained entangled. One of the responding agencies was Summit Fire & EMS, which helped extricate Poole.

Poole was taken to St. Anthony Summit Hospital for his injuries.

The report from Summit Fire & EMS said the semi was carrying approximately 50 to 100 gallons of diesel that was on the roadway and actively leaking due to damage to the tank. Officials from both Summit Fire and state patrol worked to clean up the mess. Summit Fire’s report said seven booms — floating, physical barriers meant to slow the spread of the oil — were used along with 10 absorbent pads and five bags of Oil-Dri used to absorb the oil.

Summit Fire’s report said due to the complexity of the crash and spill, officials remained on the scene “for an extended period of time.”