New Years Eve DUI enforcement begins Tuesday

The Colorado Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies will be participating in the final DUI enforcement period of the year this week.

The New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement period will run from Dec. 29 through Jan. 2 and will include 89 law enforcement agencies across the state that will be increasing patrols to catch inebriated drivers.

“Our DUI enforcement efforts increase during the holidays, as impaired driving is no joking matter,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said in a news release. “If you choose to drive impaired, you are not only putting your own life and lives of your passengers at risk, but you are also jeopardizing the safety of every other person on the road. Stop yourself and think, ’Is this really worth a life?’”

A total of 178 traffic fatalities involved an impaired driver so far this year, about 32% of all roadway fatalities in Colorado.

Earlier this month, 329 impaired drivers were arrested during the holiday DUI enforcement period. There were a total of 360 arrests made during the New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement period last year.